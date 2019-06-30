The Mediation Collective

Four mediators came to us to help them launch their new business, a collaborative mediation practice that brought experienced mediators under one roof. For Sydney, this was a first.

In a sea of sameness, we saw an opportunity to stand out. An opportunity to create a brand that could reassure people without using stock imagery of smiling children and couples holding hands. And most importantly, an opportunity to tap into the ethos that connected the four women who were leading a new, collaborative approach to mediation.