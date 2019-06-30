The Mediation Collective
Multiple Owners
Four mediators came to us to help them launch their new business, a collaborative mediation practice that brought experienced mediators under one roof. For Sydney, this was a first.
 
In a sea of sameness, we saw an opportunity to stand out. An opportunity to create a brand that could reassure people without using stock imagery of smiling children and couples holding hands. And most importantly, an opportunity to tap into the ethos that connected the four women who were leading a new, collaborative approach to mediation.
 
‘The philosopher’s desk’ became our brand idea, informing everything from illustration, to colour, to the way we speak. The concept allowed us to hero the knowledge and professionalism of the mediators, while providing calm reassurance to their clients in times of crisis.
The Mediation Collective
29
222
1
Published:
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    Re| Sydney Sydney, Australia
    Emily Sneddon Sydney, Australia
    Daniel Ioannou Sydney, Australia

    Credits

    James Marquet Sydney, Australia
    Whitney Badge New York, NY, USA
    Petra Eriksson Barcelona, Spain

    Project Made For

    Re Agency Sydney, Australia

    The Mediation Collective

    Four mediators came to us to help them launch their new business, a collaborative mediation practice that brought experienced mediators under one Read More
    29
    222
    1
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.