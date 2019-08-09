Mayer
Forma & Co


Mayer, high quality bread in Barcelona's new boulangerie.

Trained in France at the prestigious Ecole Ferrandi, Eran Mayer run a successful bakery in Paris which was ranked as one of the city’s top ten baguettes. He has now decided to establish himself in Barcelona and to open a new high quality boulangerie in the neighbourhood of Gracia.

We were commissioned to design their visual identity and its applications. For the development of this project, we partnered with the graphic designer Rai Botey and interior designers Conti, Cert.






+ info: http://www.forma.co
Follow us on Instagram
Mayer
968
6,051
46
Published:
Forma & Co

    Owners

    Forma & Co Barcelona, Spain

    Mayer

    High quality bread in Barcelona's new boulangerie
    968
    6,051
    46
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.