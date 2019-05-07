Betún de Mantequilla
Menta .
Betún de Mantequilla is a fine print boutique in Guadalajara, Mexico. When Kristyna asked us to redesign her branding, we couldn't be more excited to collaborate with her, to elevate her brand to the place it deserved, where the premium quality they deliver in each project, was depicted throughout the branding suite.

Translated from Spanish as butter glaze, Betún de Mantequilla offers an ample range of services and superb quality, from classic print techniques like silk screen and hotstamping, to all kinds of tactile finishes, positioning them as one of a kind purveyor of beautifully crafted print.

We created a bespoke lettering wordmark with a wink to boutique bakeries. Paired the logo with an icon that features a drop of ink falling from a traditional balloon whisk. A subtle typography system highlight the artisanal quality that Betún de Mantequilla offers.

A Fine Print Boutique with a buttery gusto!
Betún de Mantequilla
Published:
    Creative Fields

