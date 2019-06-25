Monuments to a Future World

This solo show by Nick Liefhebber explores the contrast between ancient ruins and nature as well as abstract monuments built from geometric shapes. The work is presented in a symmetric way creating some sort of altar. By removing his often used patterns the images get a cleaner more iconic quality. All works are screenprinted in four layers except for one series printed in only two colours. By making use of overprint each work becomes a colourful mosaic. The works are on show at Unobvious in Amsterdam.



