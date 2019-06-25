Monuments to a Future World
Nick Liefhebber
This solo show by Nick Liefhebber explores the contrast between ancient ruins and nature as well as abstract monuments built from geometric shapes. The work is presented in a symmetric way creating some sort of altar. By removing his often used patterns the images get a cleaner more iconic quality. All works are screenprinted in four layers except for one series printed in only two colours. By making use of overprint each work becomes a colourful mosaic. The works are on show at Unobvious in Amsterdam.

Some of the prints, the pin and patch are for sale in my webshop.
Thanks for checking!

Nick Liefhebber

    Utrecht, Netherlands

    Amsterdam, Netherlands

