Slack illustrations
Jing Zhang
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
6/25/2019
I've helped Slack creating a series of editorial illustrations for their stories, including: the ear of the productive and happy mobile workforce; How workers stay agile; common workarounds, etc.
Published:
June 24th, 2019
Jing Zhang
Owners
Jing Zhang
London, United Kingdom
Published:
June 24th 2019
Tools
Adobe Illustrator
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Graphic Design
,
Motion Graphics
,
Isometric
infographic
3D
Technology
editorial
gif
Icon
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.