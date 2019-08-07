



口腔健康指南：关于口腔你必须知道的细节





细菌社区你听说过么？水平颤动扶刷法你听说过么？关于吃糖你又了解多少？这是一本口腔医院义诊都会去免费派发的非广告性印刷品，但仍然希望它能成为你不舍遗弃的健康指南。所以它即需要满足 功能性和阅读性的双重要求，同时还需兼顾到客户的制作成本。





Oral Health Guide​​​​​​​







Have you heard of the bacterial community? Have you ever heard of the horizontal flutter brushing method? How much do you know about eating sugar? This is a non-advertising print that will be distributed free of charge for free clinics in stomatological hospitals, but it is still hoped that it will become a health guide you will not abandon. Therefore, it needs to meet the dual requirements of functionality and readability, while also taking into account the production cost of customers.



