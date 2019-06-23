BUGABOO FRIENDS
There is a world of gods where we don't know where we are. 
One day a year. On the day the sky opens, the boundaries of the two dimensions are torn down.
Some of the gods who grew tired of the same life each day are dedicated to human beings.
Life, like humans, lives as a sort of play, and as a sort of play,Use magic to help humans.
The gods who come down to the human world live together 
BUGABOO friends are now being used in children's study books.



THANKS YOU!!!
BUGABOO FRIENDS
Published:
