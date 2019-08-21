The Norwegian Film School
Neue Design Studio



IN CONSTANT CHANGE

The logo and identity focuses on the concept of a given frame that is chosen by the filmmakers, a frame that envisions their passion and dedication for the ever changing film industry.​​​​​​​

The Norwegian Film School wanted an identity that reflected the schools energy and vision. An identity that would help them differentiate, express emotions and reflect the strengths of their school and of their dedicated students, who are the filmmakers of the future.

In a film production, a story is conveyed within a set frame, a section determined by the filmmakers. The visual identity is created around the concept of what happens within a given frame, where all the action takes place.
Neue Design Studio

    Owners

    Neue Design Studio Oslo, Norway

    The Norwegian Film School

    Logo and Pattern Animation: Jørgen Håland, Web Development: Jerry og Conrad
