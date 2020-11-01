2.1g | Twopointonegram
Multiple Owners
Difference Between Better and Special, 2.1g

Dooooo created a new identity of twopointonegram. Through this work, we have clearly defined the brand spirit and established consistent design principles accordingly.
2.1g is a Cosmetics brand that deeply studies the potential of skin. Mainly, we concentrate on natural minerals and skin regeneration ability. This product contains high purity ionic minerals that are differentiated from other products. We also studied the proportions of the ideal minerals for the body. We made up the product with a ratio of 2:1 (calcium: magnesium, 3,500 mg of calcium per 120ml, 1,500 mg of magnesium, and 150 mg of zinc). 2.1 grams refers to the delicate weight of minerals. It's very lightweight, but we think that small differences make a big difference. 
Some things don't readily reveal its value. Something that only shows the difference when you spend enough time and attention. We do our best to find these kinds of variations and make them sustainable.
