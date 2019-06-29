Monsters Village is a permanent exhibition
at Vanke Central Park Mall in Guangzhou, China.
Visitors find 10 big character sculptures and 7 character scenes taking the whole space, and two custom made corridors connecting the two mall buildings.
All the artwork are perfect occasions for interacting, taking a picture
and getting to know more about each character and scene.
SHAWAN CORRIDOR
As part of the exhibition, I designed a 40 m long corridor inspired by the
Shawan Ancient Town of Panyu, in the south of Guangzhou.
Panyu was built during the Southern Song Dynasty (1127 - 1279), has over 800 years of history and is characterized by the architectural style of south China.
VCP CORRIDOR
The Vanke Central Park Mall depicts seven different commercial areas and businesses visitors can find in the mall. It's not only a reminder of the many outlets they can enjoy but also an opportunity to have fun acting out the customer' experience.
OPENING
On April the 29th, the Vanke Central Park Mall held a big opening event with different activities that brought the community together to celebrate.
To help the children with Autism, Guangzhou Autism Child Service Association,
Yang’s Art Education Institution and Mercedes-Ben
held the Little Star Operation event during the opening.
As part of Little Star Operation event, the characters Yellow Hill, Mr. Acorn, 3Tree,
Astro and White Mamba were turned into plush toys for a charity sale.
All revenue was donated to the GZ Autism Child Service Association.