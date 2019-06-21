Oslo Innovation Week website

Oslo Innovation Week takes place September 23-27 across several venues in the city centre of Oslo, Norway and brings forward new voices and innovation in action. OIW be highlighting the pioneers; the startup founders and the investors, the corporate and public sector leaders, the scientists, programmers and makers, who dare to take the path less traveled to find business solutions that will help build a more sustainable world. The client wanted a bold, playful and engaging website based on their brand identity made by Metric System. To make that happen we played around with animations and interactions. Check it out: www.oiw.no