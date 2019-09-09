ILFD – Campaign / Identity System
The International Literature Festival Dublin holds a series of diverse events in many unique spaces across the city. Their goal is to enrich lives, provoke new thoughts and broaden experiences through literature.


A visual language for ILFD 2018 was constructed around the concept of diverse spaces. We printed, bound and cut a series of books that could fit together in various building like structures. The resulting photographs and films formed a unique language for there festival. The pages of the printed book took the three dimensions of the structures and flattened them into two.


