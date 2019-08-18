P1 - Brand identity

_

EN







P1 is an organic artisanal bakery and bakery workshop where you learn to make your own bread. Opened by Julien Cantenot in the 18th arrondissement of Paris (rue Marcadet), this simple and neat place opened in June 2019 promises exceptional production quality, claims a qualitative and responsible supply chain, promotes a spirit of sharing, and continuously engages in social initiatives.



The founder entrusted Brand Brothers with the design of P1's visual identity. Our response was based on an architectural monogram, with very contrasting lines, associated with a monospaced, elegant and technical typeface, as well as a few natural coloured spots. The set allows the space to be wrapped discreetly and sharply, leaving the emphasis on materials and products; a right dose of graphic design, such as punctuation, that expresses the state of mind that guided the creation of this new kind of bakery.





_

FR







P1 est une boulangerie artisanale biologique et un atelier de boulange où l'on apprend à faire son pain soi-même. Ouvert par Julien Cantenot dans le 18e arrondissement de Paris (rue Marcadet), ce lieu simple et soigné ouvert en juin 2019 promet une qualité de production exceptionnelle, revendique une chaîne d'approvisionnement qualitative et responsable, prône un esprit de partage, et s'engage continuellement dans des initiatives sociales.

Le fondateur a confié à Brand Brothers le design de l'identité visuelle de P1. Notre réponse s'est articulée autour d'un monogramme architectural, aux lignes très contrastées, associé à un caractère mono-espacé, élégant et technique, ainsi qu'à quelques pastilles aux couleurs naturelles. L'ensemble permet d'habiller l'espace de manière discrète et pointue, en laissant la part belle aux matériaux et aux produits ; une juste dose de graphisme, comme une ponctuation, qui exprime l'état d'esprit qui a guidé la création de cette boulangerie d'un nouveau genre.





