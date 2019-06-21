A selection of isometric editorial illustrations





Various isometric editorial illustrations





​​​​​​​Below is a selection of some of my favourite editorial illustrations I made recently for a variety of magazines. Besides the illustrations I've also added the illustrator outlines for each one, to give a bit more insight in the 'construction' of the illustrations. Rather than drawing in the traditional sense, I mostly use the 3D functions (Extrude and Revolve) in Adobe Illustrator to 'build' the objects in each scene.











