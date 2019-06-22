Lend The Trend
Firmalt Agency
Lend The Trend
Lend the Trend is an online dress rental platform designed to be easy, fun & feminine. The idea is to erase all the hassle from dress shopping and bring the perfect dress right to your door. When creating the brand we wanted it to feel feminine and empowering in a non-generic way. 

The overall inspiration for the entire brand are the dresses themselves and how every silhouette is different as is every woman. The brand promise Be (you)nique represents the strong statement that each and every one of us is perfectly different and unique, no matter what size, story or style. The logo is inspired by both the statement and the different dress silhouettes that can be worn. The color palette makes the brand uniquely recognizable in any platform and the pattern gives it the feminine touch every empowered brand needs.  
Lend The Trend
309
1652
15
Published:
Firmalt Agency

    Owners

    Firmalt Agency Monterrey, Mexico

    Lend The Trend

    Lend the Trend is an online dress rental platform designed to be easy, fun & feminine.
    309
    1652
    15
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.