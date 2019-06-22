Lend the Trend is an online dress rental platform designed to be easy, fun & feminine. The idea is to erase all the hassle from dress shopping and bring the perfect dress right to your door. When creating the brand we wanted it to feel feminine and empowering in a non-generic way.



The overall inspiration for the entire brand are the dresses themselves and how every silhouette is different as is every woman. The brand promise Be (you)nique represents the strong statement that each and every one of us is perfectly different and unique, no matter what size, story or style. The logo is inspired by both the statement and the different dress silhouettes that can be worn. The color palette makes the brand uniquely recognizable in any platform and the pattern gives it the feminine touch every empowered brand needs.