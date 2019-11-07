



~ How To Make Sushi ~

寿司の作り方





During the autumn of 2018, I designed a couple of frames based on the premise of a Sushi-chef. I grew really fond of them and a simple story kind of evolved from that. From just being a couple animation-tests, to a 2 minute short-film.





Always being inspired by Japanese animation, this turned into an emulation of many years of reading manga and watching anime. Also seeing how the amazing craftsmanship and graphic design was used in Isle of Dogs definitely influenced me a lot while making this. Mixing that with my own style of design animation, it finally took this shape.





To develop a fitting score and sound design for this quirky project, I worked closely with Luke Brown from The Soundery.



