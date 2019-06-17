EA SPORTS MADDEN 20





Our team was blessed with the opportunity to create some beautiful content for the flagship franchise of the gaming brand EA Sports. Working with the Madden franchise was an absolute dream come true for our team, and when presented with the brief we went all in on collaborating with the amazing internal team at EA (Electronic Arts). The goal was to show off the new guard of young superstars that play the game with a joy and irreverence that represents the shifting of the guard.





The 2018 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes changed the NFL with his no look passing, and incredible passion that led his team to the AFC Championship. Fan favorite JuJu Smith-Schuster plays the game like it's Pop Warner, always with a smile and joy that was never seen in years past. Aaron Donald, a soft spoked, reserved man off the field, brings power and passion on the field. 2017 NFL Rookie of the year, Alvin Kamara plays the game like it is an actual video game, leaping over defenders, one hand catches, and mind blowing jukes.





Our job was to direct that emotion from the the leagues best players and create authentic footage that expressed passion, excitement, and a love of the game. Anyone that has worked with top athletes knows how difficult it can be to get players to take down their guard and becomes actors.





We used two Red Camera Monstro Vista Vision cameras, with Zeiss lensing to capture the super rich and saturated footage. The Reds handled the technical obstacles without flaw, shooting incredible 8k footage. As evident from the screen grab stills seen here, they allowed us to have 8k stills that are super high quality and totally usable as stills. This is the first screen grabs I feel are rivaling still camera images.





Enjoy the footage and let us know what you think of this incredible visual feast.



