Campus Sup Ardenne - Naming & brand design
Graphéine
Campus Sup Ardenne
Naming and identity

Graphéine has assisted the agglomeration of Ardenne Métropole and its partners in defining the name and creating the visual identity of its university campus.
The development policy of this territory is focused on training and is reflected in the emergence of the "Campus Sup Ardenne", which is scheduled to open in September 2019. This project aims, on the one hand, to encourage the population to pursue their studies and, on the other hand, to attract more students from outside the urban area by developing a policy of reception, training and higher education.
For several months, we led numerous co-creation workshops, mixing institutions, teachers and students, in order to define the positioning, create the name and visual identity of this campus. Here is the result of this work.
Concept of the name
Creating a name is always a delicate project. At the end of the co-creation workshops, 4 names were proposed. "Campus Sup Ardenne" appeared to be the most relevant. The simple, playful and dynamic character of the prefix "Sup" evokes the idea of higher education, but the word "Super" can also be perceived as the optimistic and proactive spirit of the inhabitants of the territory. In the end, it is a name that values "higher education" in a global way, and can easily be used to value institutions outside the campus.
Logo concept
The prefix "Sup" is highlighted, its composition seems to evoke a progression, a flight.... Rays converge, or radiate, indicating in turn an idea of success, energy, and movement. The geometry of the sign also brings a Cartesian spirit to the subject. 

A "pop" spirit also emerges from this sign. The choice of typography reinforces the idea of a scientific and technical campus, while remaining accessible and generous.
The logo is dynamic, it can be reconfigured in multiple combinations. It can, according to the needs, be adapted in the angle of a communication support or be used vertically.
Graphic universe
The range of colours expressly refers to the cross-border ambition of the campus. Indeed, Charleville-Mézières' strategic position in the heart of northern Europe will undoubtedly find a positive echo among Belgian, German and Luxembourg students.
Campus Sup Ardenne - Naming & brand design
276
1459
8
Published:
Graphéine

    Owners

    Graphéine Paris, France

    Campus Sup Ardenne - Naming & brand design

    Campus Sup Ardenne Naming and identity Graphéine has assisted the agglomeration of Ardenne Métropole and its partners in defining the name and cr Read More
    276
    1459
    8
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.