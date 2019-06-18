Campus Sup Ardenne - Naming & brand design

Campus Sup Ardenne

Naming and identity





Graphéine has assisted the agglomeration of Ardenne Métropole and its partners in defining the name and creating the visual identity of its university campus.

The development policy of this territory is focused on training and is reflected in the emergence of the "Campus Sup Ardenne", which is scheduled to open in September 2019. This project aims, on the one hand, to encourage the population to pursue their studies and, on the other hand, to attract more students from outside the urban area by developing a policy of reception, training and higher education.

For several months, we led numerous co-creation workshops, mixing institutions, teachers and students, in order to define the positioning, create the name and visual identity of this campus. Here is the result of this work.