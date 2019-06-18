Campus Sup Ardenne - Naming & brand design

Campus Sup Ardenne
Naming and identity
Graphéine has assisted the agglomeration of Ardenne Métropole and its partners in defining the name and creating the visual identity of its university campus.
The development policy of this territory is focused on training and is reflected in the emergence of the "Campus Sup Ardenne", which is scheduled to open in September 2019. This project aims, on the one hand, to encourage the population to pursue their studies and, on the other hand, to attract more students from outside the urban area by developing a policy of reception, training and higher education.
For several months, we led numerous co-creation workshops, mixing institutions, teachers and students, in order to define the positioning, create the name and visual identity of this campus. Here is the result of this work.
Concept of the name
Creating a name is always a delicate project. At the end of the co-creation workshops, 4 names were proposed. "Campus Sup Ardenne" appeared to be the most relevant. The simple, playful and dynamic character of the prefix "Sup" evokes the idea of higher education, but the word "Super" can also be perceived as the optimistic and proactive spirit of the inhabitants of the territory. In the end, it is a name that values "higher education" in a global way, and can easily be used to value institutions outside the campus.
Logo concept
The prefix "Sup" is highlighted, its composition seems to evoke a progression, a flight.... Rays converge, or radiate, indicating in turn an idea of success, energy, and movement. The geometry of the sign also brings a Cartesian spirit to the subject.
A "pop" spirit also emerges from this sign. The choice of typography reinforces the idea of a scientific and technical campus, while remaining accessible and generous.
The logo is dynamic, it can be reconfigured in multiple combinations. It can, according to the needs, be adapted in the angle of a communication support or be used vertically.
Graphic universe
The range of colours expressly refers to the cross-border ambition of the campus. Indeed, Charleville-Mézières' strategic position in the heart of northern Europe will undoubtedly find a positive echo among Belgian, German and Luxembourg students.