Money Magazine - Best in Travel
Gabriel Silveira
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
6/18/2019
A series of spot illustrations for
Money Magazine's Best in Travel story
Money Magazine - Best in Travel
248
1179
12
Published:
June 17th, 2019
Gabriel Silveira
Portrait n.2
Gabriel Silveira
465
1513
Scientific American - Artificial Imagination
Gabriel Silveira
375
1615
Improbable - Engineering Velocity
Gabriel Silveira
236
741
BBC Science Focus - Spring Cleaning
Gabriel Silveira
496
2279
Improbable - Plato's Cave
Gabriel Silveira
2107
11236
Fortune Magazine - Match
Gabriel Silveira
3722
30187
Usbek & Rica - Siri
Gabriel Silveira
3841
21062
Wall Street Journal Magazine - Neural Links
Gabriel Silveira
1686
9781
State - ESPN Youth Idents
Gabriel Silveira
2221
23933
SpatialOS - Thinking Spatially
Gabriel Silveira
1918
8281
Gabriel Silveira
London, United Kingdom
Money Magazine - Best in Travel
A series of spot illustrations for Money Magazine's Best in Travel story
248
1179
12
Published:
June 17th 2019
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Travel
vector
brand
characters
textures
Spot
magazine
editorial
