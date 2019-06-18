The children's poems
Pavel Mishkin
The children's poems.
These illustrations were made for Russian bookstore "Labirint" for the collection of the children's poems.

#1
"How does one please a girl? Read books and carry them with you"
#2
"No longer interested in hunting"
When the hunter's dog is no longer interested in hunting. She just wants to eat her rice porridge. 
#3
"The kleptomaniac dog"
#4
One lazy dog​​​​​​​
This poem about one lazy dog that doesn't want to perform any commands.
#5
The sad friends
The sad friends with a blades of grass in their mouths
#6, 7, 8, 9
"How do dogs beg for food?"
There are a lot of different ways: to be a very serious, to stare while the another dog eats, to get into someone else's house or to ogle.
The Client: Bookstore "Labirint". These Illustrations were made for the collection of the children's stories.
