



Ted Gärdestad

One of Sweden’s most acclaimed recording artists





We have had the pleasure of visualising the remastering of Ted Gärdestad, one of Sweden’s most acclaimed and beloved recording artists. Ted was a singer and musician who managed to capture hope, heartbreak and a love for nature in his melodic songs with lyrics written by his brother Kenneth. Highly relatable texts with topics that are as contemporary today as they were 30 or 40 years ago and near enough every Swede still have their own personal relationship to them.

Our inspiration was drawn from the music and the lyrics. The result grew to have many layers, symbolizing the music’s note sheets, movement and flow. It also represents the collaboration between the many parties involved in the project. The system is highly recognizable yet flexible where each song has its unique composition based on the notes.



