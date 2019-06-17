HUSH FULL MUSIC 2019

HUSH FULL MUSIC
HUSH!! is an event that has been organized for nearly 13 years and it has become one of the most anticipated music event every year and has gradually become a major cultural brand in Macau. The Cultural Affairs Bureau has transform HUSH!! to a two-day event, “HUSH!! Full Music” beach concert. Famous local and foreign artists and bands are invited to present a variety of forms of music at the concert, let music lovers revel in the enthusiastic music event.
DESIGNED BY / AU CHON HIN, STEVEN WU@UNTITLEDMACAO, VIDEO PRODUCTION BY / IVAN SIO