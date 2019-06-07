LOST MAGIC
Local Preacher
I often hear that the magic around us less and less, or never was because people stopped wanting to see it because of their everyday problems that we ourselves create, thinking that so we will be more happy, or false values that are becoming popular with each week. I know that beauty around me infinitely much and I see her every day a hundred times. 
The most important thing is that the magic is inside me and it is nothing but my imagination
With the help of imagination, we can visit any place and see everything that would not have seen without imagination ever, 
even if something incredible will be right in front of our eyes.
