Infamuse Web

The Client





Infamuse is a Los Angeles based online fashion store.









The Objective





Develop a website as a main sales point for Infamuse, reflecting the brand personality and merging its distinctive components through an nonconventional aesthetic.









The Solution





For the Infamuse website, we focused on giving the user a personalized intuitive and functional experience through a Shopify integration. The brand identity elements and their characteristic disruptiveness are present throughout the website interactions. Infamuse's art direction work reinforces the product design inspiration and attitude grounded on pop culture icons.