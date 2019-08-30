Discover
Holbein
Culto Creative
Brand Identity for Holbein, an online urban clothing and accessories retailer.
Published:
June 20th, 2019
Culto Creative
Culto Creative
Guadalajara, Mexico
Holbein
Brand Identity for Holbein, an online urban clothing and accessories retailer.
Published:
June 20th 2019
Tools
Adobe Illustrator
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe InDesign
Creative Fields
Art Direction
,
Branding
,
Graphic Design
,
Urban
Fashion
Clothing
Street
modern
Classic
nordic
Renaissance
apparel
Style
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
