ROBOT-MONSTER-MAMMAL
Ryogo Toyoda
Follow
Following
Unfollow
6/15/2019
My Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/ryogotoyoda/
Project inquiries:
hello@rgtd.net
ROBOT-MONSTER-MAMMAL
Published:
June 14th, 2019
Ryogo Toyoda
Featured In
Behance.net
—
12/28/2017
Featured In
After Effects
—
9/14/2018
Short Animation Collection
Ryogo Toyoda
3165
36144
Featured In
Behance.net
—
4/2/2018
Living Thing+Technology
Ryogo Toyoda
3076
27874
Featured In
Illustration
—
9/6/2017
Featured In
Stock
—
10/18/2017
Adobe Stock 2017
Ryogo Toyoda
2638
22112
Featured In
Illustration
—
7/2/2017
Featured In
Illustrator
—
9/23/2017
Ordinary Days...
Ryogo Toyoda
1701
17457
Featured In
Illustration
—
12/20/2017
Featured In
Student Show
—
12/21/2017
Featured In
Illustrator
—
3/13/2018
3D illustration 2017
Ryogo Toyoda
2275
17924
Featured In
Behance.net
—
5/12/2015
Giro d'Italia
Multiple Owners
Nahuel Salcedo
Onesal Studio
Ryogo Toyoda
3612
41129
Featured In
Illustration
—
1/26/2019
3D illustration 2018
Ryogo Toyoda
1213
7955
Featured In
Illustration
—
6/6/2017
Featured In
Student Show
—
7/13/2017
Featured In
Photoshop
—
8/23/2017
Spring 2017 Update
Ryogo Toyoda
1090
10590
Featured In
Illustration
—
7/15/2016
Indie Games Boys Club
Ryogo Toyoda
637
8045
Featured In
Motion
—
12/11/2018
Featured In
After Effects
—
1/4/2019
LUMINE Christmas 2018
Ryogo Toyoda
782
7826
Owners
Ryogo Toyoda
Tokyo, Japan
ROBOT-MONSTER-MAMMAL
3D character design explorations done in the first half of 2019.
Published:
June 14th 2019
Tools
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Illustrator
Maxon Cinema 4D
Octane Render
Pixologic Zbrush
Creative Fields
Character Design
,
Digital Art
,
Art Direction
,
cinema4d
octane
robot
burger
monster
gorilla
monkey
toy
Character
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
