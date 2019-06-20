ecobee
Multiple Owners



Tendril was called upon to create a part product launch and part brand anthem film for ecobee.​​​​​​






ecobee is a smart home company that makes intuitive and beautiful smart thermostats. This year the company challenged itself to elevate its creative expression and introduce its latest innovation - the new ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control. We were approached to help ecobee enhance their visual communication and create a film to convey ecobeeʼs mission to make it easy and affordable for homeowners to reduce their environmental footprint while enhancing the way they experience comfort.

We explored visual representations of the ecobee SmartThermostat’s effect on both the home and the environment, while showcasing its sleek engineering. The product is displayed like a jewel, a dark reflective stone with beautiful highlights that romance its crisp edges. A key creative challenge was in visualizing invisible forces and representing them in an abstract and artistic way, while conceptually tying them back to the narrative. With everything being so subjective, it was paramount that we created the right mood and feel.

Because we had some sort of simulation in nearly every shot, it was a fun technical challenge to animate these magical dynamic objects in a realistic way, even though the viewer is consuming them through a stylized lens. Simulating cloth, rigid bodies, recursive growth, branching, and foliage, we produced many complex setups and custom tools. This was probably one of our favourite projects, as we were able to harmonize our love of tech and nature.





Process






Follow us on
  Facebook / Twitter / Instagram​​​​​​​
credits + more projects on www.tendril.ca 
ecobee
265
1176
12
Published:
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    Tendril * Toronto, Ontario, Canada
    Philipp Pavlov Moscow, Russian Federation
    Jeff Briant Toronto, Ontario, Canada
    Ari Weinkle Boston, MA, USA
    Shane Griffin New York, NY, USA
    Jose Checa New York, NY, USA
    Zelig Sound London, United Kingdom

    ecobee

    265
    1176
    12
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.