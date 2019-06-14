EAST LONDON VELO - POSTERS

EAST LONDON VÉLO: EVENT POSTERS
Cycling + graphic design = joy. Made Up created a series of posters to promote race events hosted by
East London Vélo in 2018/19. Each event's 'parcours' is reflected in the design of the type; for example,
the Mott Street Hill Climb uses the actual hill gradient to dictate the form of the type.
Allez allez!!
ROXWELL ROULEUR 2018
MOTT STREET HILL CLIMB 2018
WINTER SERIES 2018
ROXWELL ROULEUR 2019
SUMMER ON THE HILL