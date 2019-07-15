Cloudscapes series
Claire Droppert

C L O U D S C A P E S  
S E R I E S 

On a warm and sunny afternoon in June, the temperatures were rising...”



You could feel the moisture on your skin, as the summer humidity began to develop all around.
At this moment it was perfectly calm, no wind blowing, only a faint rumbling sound far in the distance. 

These conditions were the perfect ingredients for the clouds to form, burst into life and light up the sky in a spectacular fashion. High up in the atmosphere, unique shapes started to build and change quickly into intricately shaped pieces of cotton wool art. It was my time to catch mother natures most potent and fascinating phenomena in all its glory. 

Cloudscapes focuses on how I see this naturally beautiful spectacle. From a young age, I was fascinated by this natural wonder that has always led to intrigue and interest - leaving me with a great sense of curiosity to find out more and to capture it and explain what this incredible and uncontrollable art form means to me.


C L O U D S C A P E S  
S E R I E S 
​​​​​​​ 

© 2019 Claire Droppert 
Contact: info@claireonline.nl

website |  facebook  |  instagram  |  twitter
Cloudscapes series
277
2,577
28
Published:
Claire Droppert

    Owners

    Claire Droppert Rotterdam, Netherlands

    Cloudscapes series

    ‘Cloudscapes’ focuses on a naturally beautiful spectacle. On a warm and sunny afternoon in June, the temperatures were rising. High up in the atm Read More
    277
    2,577
    28
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.