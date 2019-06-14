GALETTO estudio

GALETTO is an architecture studio based in Mexico City.



The main concept arises from the Obsidian stone .

Volcanic, strong and moldable, striking and mysterious with endless roads in their lines. Representing the vision of the architecture and space of Juan and Bruno, an honest, human and sensitive vision of architecture and lifestyle.



As a graphic complementary, materials and abstraction of elements with organic lines are used in playing with firm strokes coming off the decomposition of the Obsidian stone and its textures.