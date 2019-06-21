







Suiseki - 水石







In this work we have been inspired by the Japanese art of Suiseki, ("sui" means "water" and "seiki" means "rock") which is based on the interpretation and contemplation of small-sized stone forms formed by nature without any kind of manipulation.





The landscape stones, as they are also called the Suiseki are admired for their beauty and ability to suggest a natural scene or an object intimately related to nature. Traditionally they are exposed on a wooden base, a base that adapts to the contours of the stones, or on a flat tray with sand or water.







The beauty of a Suiseki derives in part from its ability to suggest a scene or object. The simpler the rock, the more capacity for suggestion it will have.

We have created different types of 3D stones eroded by water and we have connected them to create these three scenes that suggestmultiple interpretations and evoke different landscapes and natural organic forms.





We have also emphasized the use of color, textures and light so that together with the simplicity of the forms it shows a greater expressivity that incites the imagination of the observer so that it completes each scene in his mind in a captivating way.











