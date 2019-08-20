Discover
Suka / Branding
1,895
12,254
153
Published:
June 12th, 2019
Branding for a Rum Bar and Restaurant in FIji.
Tools
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Illustrator
Adobe InDesign
Creative Fields
Graphic Design
,
Branding
,
Art Direction
,
brand
branding
bar
drinks
Business Cards
postcard
coaster
cup
orange
Tropical
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
