PROJECT BY SNASK​​​​​​​

Klarna – Smooth Scenarios

Creative direction, original films and photography for the cutting-edge financial giant Klarna, where “smoooth” banking ushers in a life of unbound leisure.





BACKGROUND

Klarna is one of Europe’s largest banks, offering revolutionary payment solutions to 60 million consumers and 100,000 stores in 14 countries. That’s a big deal! With Klarna’s “smoooth” banking systems, it’s easier to take care of business, making room for life’s more

leisurely pursuits. Klarna handles transactions all over the world in various categories, including sports, travel, beauty, fashion, home interior, and electronics. They reached out to Snask once again to develop original concepts for a new series of off-the-wall films and lifestyle photography to show how Klarna makes purchasing power effortless.









CASE

Snask set out to create seven never-seen-before worlds, which would further define Klarna’s recent design leap and speak to the brand’s uniquely “smoooth” transactions. So, under our creative direction, an all-star team was assembled, including the collaborative studio Sing-Sing (our set design soul mates) and Diktator (production heavyweights).





We developed scenarios to communicate one overarching message through still photography as well as motion. Plus, we supplied Klarna with a ton of freedom to use the content across platforms (presentations, website, social media, print, video, and ads) all from one asset.



Each set was meticulously crafted and custom-built by gifted hands. So, whatever dream you’re marching towards, Klarna is the bank that clears the path for a “smooth journey.” Whether your dream is slow skating on a treadmill or playing a game of 8 Ball on a pink fur-lined pool table, Klarna sets it all in motion. Everyone loves magic, so Snask and Sing-Sing simply brought the Klarna’s virtuosity to life. How? Through good ol’ fashion wizardry and the art of performing supernatural design feats.





Creative Concept & Art Direction: Snask

Set Design: Adi Goodrich

Photography: Sean Pecknold