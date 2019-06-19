Garden 1910
A private commission created after my graduation from MFA Illustration of School of Visual Arts, in which I explored my favorite era, early 20th century, from arts, lifestyle to fashion and architecture etc. I am aiming to create a fairytale set in a Chinese traditional garden. This series was shown as Chapter 2 in my first Solo Exhibition--" Where Are Your Other Songs", ShangHai , 2019 March. ( Curator: Xinchen Du)
Title: Hurry! The Princess is sick!
There was a princess who grew up a hundred cats in a spectacular palace, and there were rumors among servants that princess behaved more like a cat. One day, the princess found herself got a cat face in mirror.
Title: Boating
A family party on swan boat in backyard pond, celebrating the elder’s 70- year-old birthday. There were some other interesting creatures living in the pond too, like bear mermaid, ghosts from last dynasty, fairies etc.
Title: Horse Market
Nothing is more exciting than owning a beautiful pony. Very spring, kids from urban travelled all the way with their family to outskirts prairie to buy horses. Those city girls were amazed by herd peers’ superb riding skills and their dazzling outfits.
Details Showing
"Garden 1910" was featured at UK fantasy magazine ImagineFX #174 June 2019. Thank you so much!
About Garden 1910 idea: The concept is inspired by The Peach Blossom Land, which was a fable written by Tao YuanMing in 421 CE about a chance discovery of an ethereal utopia where the people lead an ideal existence in harmony with nature, unaware of the outside world for centuries.
Garden 1910 Art Products
The gallery designed series of products representing Garden 1910, including tea cup sets, silk scarf,umbrella etc.Please email me if you are interested.
The last few images are from my solo in Shanghai. I really appreciate my curator realized the idea of adding an arch to the gate, as well as the walking people on the gallery yard's walls. Welcome to my website blog to view more images from the show: http://www.vikkizhang.com
Thank you so much for taking your time viewing this project:-)