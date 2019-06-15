ASSAI — Modica Chocolate
Happycentro Design Studio
HANDCRAFTED
MODICA CHOCOLATE


For these six delicious chocolate bars, crafted by the wise hands of chocolate masters, we imagined six dauntless knights, protecting the invaluable craft of Modica Chocolate. 
Our design is deeply inspired by Sicilian tradition, merging the precious cold processed Modica chocolate with the classic Opera dei Pupi, a historical representation of legendary poems
— such as Song of Roland and Orlando Furioso — featuring Charlemagne and his paladini

ASSÀI is a simple adverb, commonly used — especially in southern Italy — to emphasize when something is "a lot" or "over the top". It is usually associated with an adjective to strengthen its meaning.

“Mi piace ASSAI” — “è ASSAI buono”
(I like it SO much — It’s SO good)




And then, surprise! With a pair of scissors and some paper fasteners
(in true Happycentro fashion) the bookmarks inside the box can be transformed into marionettes, to remind the world of Sicilian Pupi
and their legendary adventures.



Client: ASSAI
Art Direction: Federico Galvani
Graphic Design & Illustration: Anna Rodighiero
Papercraft: Andrea Alice Bronzetti, Eleonora Zibetti
Photography: Federico Padovani
ASSAI — Modica Chocolate
266
805
20
Published:
Happycentro Design Studio

    Owners

    Happycentro Design Studio Verona, Italy

    ASSAI — Modica Chocolate

    For these six delicious chocolate bars, crafted by the wise hands of chocolate masters, we imagined six dauntless knights, Our design is deeply Read More
    266
    805
    20
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.