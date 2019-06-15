ASSAI — Modica Chocolate

HANDCRAFTED
MODICA CHOCOLATE
For these six delicious chocolate bars, crafted by the wise hands of chocolate masters, we imagined six dauntless knights, protecting the invaluable craft of Modica Chocolate.
Our design is deeply inspired by Sicilian tradition, merging the precious cold processed Modica chocolate with the classic Opera dei Pupi, a historical representation of legendary poems
— such as Song of Roland and Orlando Furioso — featuring Charlemagne and his paladini.
ASSÀI is a simple adverb, commonly used — especially in southern Italy — to emphasize when something is "a lot" or "over the top". It is usually associated with an adjective to strengthen its meaning.
“Mi piace ASSAI” — “è ASSAI buono”
(I like it SO much — It’s SO good)
And then, surprise! With a pair of scissors and some paper fasteners
(in true Happycentro fashion) the bookmarks inside the box can be transformed into marionettes, to remind the world of Sicilian Pupi
and their legendary adventures.
Client: ASSAI
Art Direction: Federico Galvani
Graphic Design & Illustration: Anna Rodighiero
Papercraft: Andrea Alice Bronzetti, Eleonora Zibetti
Photography: Federico Padovani