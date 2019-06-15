ASSAI — Modica Chocolate

HANDCRAFTED

MODICA CHOCOLATE







For these six delicious chocolate bars, crafted by the wise hands of chocolate masters, we imagined six dauntless knights, protecting the invaluable craft of Modica Chocolate.



Our design is deeply inspired by Sicilian tradition, merging the precious cold processed Modica chocolate with the classic Opera dei Pupi , a historical representation of legendary poems

— such as Song of Roland and Orlando Furioso — featuring Charlemagne and his paladini .



ASSÀI is a simple adverb, commonly used — especially in southern Italy — to emphasize when something is "a lot" or "over the top". It is usually associated with an adjective to strengthen its meaning.



“Mi piace ASSAI ” — “è ASSAI buono”

(I like it SO much — It’s SO good)







