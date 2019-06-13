Another Canvas
fagerström ®
Visual Identity   2019




Another Canvas ©​​​​​​​

Another Canvas is a brand that creates and curates art, in its broadest sense, that is, any object that has a story and that can be a source of inspiration for people. 

The company is dedicated to the design and sale of furniture, stationery and décor objects based in Southeast Asian cultures and traditions that can inspire their owners and improve their quality of life.

Another Canvas works with local communities and collaborate with specific local artists and designers in the creation of their pieces.

The name of the brand arises from the intention of the company to challenge the conventional idea of art and explore this concept from a broader perspective.


Furniture | Décor


Bangkok | Thailand












Another Canvas
Published:
    Another Canvas

