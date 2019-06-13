Another Canvas is a brand that creates and curates art, in its broadest sense, that is, any object that has a story and that can be a source of inspiration for people.





The company is dedicated to the design and sale of furniture, stationery and décor objects based in Southeast Asian cultures and traditions that can inspire their owners and improve their quality of life.





Another Canvas works with local communities and collaborate with specific local artists and designers in the creation of their pieces.



