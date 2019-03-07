UFN Rep. di San Marino - La password sei tu













A series of 3 stamps about biometric passwords designed during 2017 for the Philatelic and Numismatic Office

of the Republic of San Marino, under the art direction of Gianni Sinni. "La password sei tu" means "You are the password".

All the stamps are printed with two Pantone colours and green hot foil.





















