UFN Rep. di San Marino - La password sei tu
Marco Goran Romano



La password sei tu

U. F. N.   R E P U B B L I C A   D I   S A N   M A R I N O


A series of 3 stamps about biometric passwords designed during 2017 for the Philatelic and Numismatic Office
of the Republic of San Marino, under the art direction of Gianni Sinni. "La password sei tu" means "You are the password".
All the stamps are printed with two Pantone colours and green hot foil. 












Rejected proposals
