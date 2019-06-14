DUNES

Sand dunes are formed as a result of the Earth's erosional and depositional forces. Rock is eroded by physical and chemical processes like wind and water. Sand dunes are formed as a result of the wind blowing these particles along the Earth's surface. Depending on the size of the particle, the sand particles may stay in the wind for quite some time. At some point, they find their way to the Earths surface, largely due to the force of gravity. Dune formations may vary, according to the strength of the wind and the size of the sand particles.

