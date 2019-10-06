Discover
Free to Roam
Gianluca Maruotti
Featured In
Behance.net
6/10/2019
Free to Roam
263
931
34
Published:
June 9th, 2019
Gianluca Maruotti
Featured In
SCAD Portfolios
11/3/2015
Featured In
MICA Portfolios
5/6/2016
The Monster Project 2015
11422
126135
Featured In
Illustration
2/24/2018
Motion Cover Illustration
Gianluca Maruotti
586
3396
Featured In
Pratt Portfolios
—
11/3/2017
The Monster Project 2017
5145
45290
Featured In
Behance.net
10/25/2017
Featured In
Crafts
12/6/2017
Keep Unwrapping
Gianluca Maruotti
4055
34086
Featured In
Behance.net
4/5/2017
Save Their Tears
Gianluca Maruotti
4396
53495
Featured In
FIT Portfolios
12/18/2016
The Monster Project 2016
6370
48404
Featured In
Behance.net
9/3/2016
Calendar 2016 - Cassa Rurale Alto Garda
Gianluca Maruotti
4907
31387
RBS Stop-Motion Advert
Gianluca Maruotti
938
7099
Album Cover Art
Gianluca Maruotti
422
3599
Featured In
Behance.net
10/26/2014
Featured In
Inspiration Is
10/23/2014
Fantasticherie Poster Art
Gianluca Maruotti
8842
62921
Owners
Gianluca Maruotti
Rome, Italy
Free to Roam
263
931
34
Published:
June 9th 2019
Creative Fields
Animation
Cinematography
Art Direction
claymation
Plasticine
stop motion
animation
music video
gianluca maruotti
puppets
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
