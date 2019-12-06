The new Pafos FC

Developing the brand identity of Cypriot soccer team Pafos FC. New emblem, corporate identity, mosaic illustrations inspired by the UNESCO World Heritage Site Archeological treasures of the city as well as by the history and the culture of modern Pafos area.







History of PAFOS FC and its logo:

Pafos FC is a brand new team but with a 60 years old history. It's founded in 2014 after the merger of AEK Kouklia and AEP Paphos. AEP Paphos was also the result of a merger of the two clubs of the city, APOP and Evagoras. Both teams with decades long history and important relationships with the citizens of Pafos and the whole island. Evagoras is named after Evagora Pallikaridis a Cypriot national hero, a multitalented person, a poet, a athlete of many disciplines and sports and a former football player of APOP.

What I had to go is to redesign the PAFOS FC emblem following 3 mayor directions.

1. Respect history and tradition (Political, historical and athletic)

2. Build the whole visual identity around the image of Evagoras Pallikaridis, not just a national hero, but also the inspirational figure that Pafos FC fans recognize as their point of reference.