Artwork born during my art residency in Finland

Most of the social media posts we see every day are carefully filtered to portray the ordinary in a way that is most appealing and often fake. Social content lacks honesty and simplicity as most of the things we see on our news feed are glamourised and carefully curated to paint a perfect picture. It's good to remember nobody is perfect and we all face the mundane now and then, which is okay. "Filtered" is an A0 piece, watercolour on aquarelle paper.

