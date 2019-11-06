Discover
English
您好歡迎光臨 ｜ 1-1 & 1-2
POPOLAND 波寶島
Follow
Following
Unfollow
- W O R K S -
您 好 歡 迎 光 臨
1 - 1 & 1 - 2
- - -
商店
\
咖啡廳
\
插畫
\
設計
Shop
\
Cafe
\
Illustration
\
Design
ショップ
\
カフェ
\
イラスト
\
デザイン
- M a i l -
popolandart@gmail.com
- I n s t a g r a m -
www.instagram.com/popoland_art
Published:
June 8th, 2019
POPOLAND 波寶島
這是我的職責 ｜ 001 - 020
POPOLAND 波寶島
216
583
那些生活時光 ｜ 001 - 010
POPOLAND 波寶島
130
448
波寶島節慶紀事 ｜ 小小的聖誕祝福
POPOLAND 波寶島
200
559
這是我的職責 ｜ 024 - 027
POPOLAND 波寶島
262
842
波寶島節慶紀事 ｜ 牽起愛情的手
POPOLAND 波寶島
130
486
波寶島節慶紀事 ｜ 悄悄準備過新年
POPOLAND 波寶島
163
537
POPOLAND 波寶島
Taipei, Taiwan
Published:
June 8th 2019
Tools
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Sketch
Creative Fields
Branding
,
Illustration
,
Painting
,
popoland
波寶島
插畫
插圖
繪畫
ILLUSTRATION
イラスト
設計
角色
painting
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
