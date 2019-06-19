A n i m a t e d I l l u s t r a t i o n s
T E L L M E A B O U T Y O U R S E L F
"We’ve all been there. Whether it’s an interview or a pitch, a client meeting or a casual coffee, we’ve all heard those four little words – tell me about yourself.
It’s a short question, but it can be a very daunting one. Where to start? What to focus on? What to leave out? Enter Holley Murchison. She’s an American social entrepreneur who's thrown herself into helping people from all walks of life answer this question. And, to date, through her courses and her book, 6,000 people have learned how to introduce themselves more effectively.
Now, for the first time, Holley has teamed up with WePresent to turn Tell Me About Yourself into a free online experience. She covers how to read your audience, what to focus on and why you need a compelling story in the first place."