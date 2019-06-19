A n i m a t e d I l l u s t r a t i o n s









T E L L M E A B O U T Y O U R S E L F





"We’ve all been there. Whether it’s an interview or a pitch, a client meeting or a casual coffee, we’ve all heard those four little words – tell me about yourself.

It’s a short question, but it can be a very daunting one. Where to start? What to focus on? What to leave out? Enter Holley Murchison . She’s an American social entrepreneur who's thrown herself into helping people from all walks of life answer this question. And, to date, through her courses and her book , 6,000 people have learned how to introduce themselves more effectively.

Now, for the first time, Holley has teamed up with WePresent to turn Tell Me About Yourself into a free online experience. She covers how to read your audience, what to focus on and why you need a compelling story in the first place."







