CFC has designed the Visual Identity of ‘TSP737 Espresso Stand’ in Hannam-dong opened by ‘A Twosome Place’. The Cafe, which sells espresso-based drinks and desserts, is inspired by ’Square’, a space where many people gather. We noted the similarities between the square and the espresso. Espresso, extracted by pressing coffee beans, resembled the vibes in the square with high density of people. We studied the materiality and texture that can be conceived from the square and the espresso and put them in a graphic.