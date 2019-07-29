Rocca Biscuit Collection
Client: ROCCA Pâtisserie
Type: Packaging, Promotion
Photography : Andrew Kan
The greatest challenge of the product package is that we need to lower the cost while keeping the elegance, simplicity and necessity. Our approach is to keep the biscuits as compact as possible in a delicately packed metal box, wrap around by coloured paper sleeve with key visual foil stamping on it, which gives a classy and nice touch.
The greatest challenge of the product package is that we need to lower the cost while keeping the elegance, simplicity and necessity. Our approach is to keep the biscuits as compact as possible in a delicately packed metal box, wrap around by coloured paper sleeve with key visual foil stamping on it, which gives a classy and nice touch.
The key visual design is type oriented, matching each flavour with a unique typeface, pairing with a unique colour and paper texture: such as using Gill Sans on peach pink smooth paper for "Rose sablée tea biscuits" to relate with the mood of an elegant English afternoon tea; or a custom high contrast sans typeface on roughy bright red paper for "Sichuan pepper crisp" to express the fusion of east meets west with an exciting taste experience. We wish to convey a direct message to the customer by using the flavour itself as design element, while exploring with the different interpretation on typography, colour and texture by people in this design.