Emotional Art Gallery — Digital art to combat commuter stress

During two weeks in March hundreds of Clear Channel’s digital billboards in Stockholm’s Metro were transformed into the world’s longest digital art exhibition. 6 artists were asked to create a piece that would portray a unique positive feeling. The art was then triggered by people's real-time emotions — through analyzing the current mood of the citizens and their use of social media throughout the day. The aim was to help people feel happier and less stressed whilst commuting.





I was tasked to portray the feeling of being safe. The aim was to set a familiar yet abstract tone, using tactile objects and materials. The piece is divided into 3 sections; soft bodies, foam and cloth. Each represents different layers of protection however, all share the same caring and comforting aspect. The marble statue is not only a link that illustrates the fragile and beautiful but is also humanizing and identifiable.