Emotional Art Gallery
Jesper Lindborg
Emotional Art Gallery  Digital art to combat commuter stress

During two weeks in March hundreds of Clear Channel’s digital billboards in Stockholm’s Metro were transformed into the world’s longest digital art exhibition. 6 artists were asked to create a piece that would portray a unique positive feeling. The art was then triggered by people's real-time emotions — through analyzing the current mood of the citizens and their use of social media throughout the day. The aim was to help people feel happier and less stressed whilst commuting.

I was tasked to portray the feeling of being safe. The aim was to set a familiar yet abstract tone, using tactile objects and materials. The piece is divided into 3 sections; soft bodies, foam and cloth. Each represents different layers of protection however, all share the same caring and comforting aspect. The marble statue is not only a link that illustrates the fragile and beautiful but is also humanizing and identifiable. 

Music & Sound Design Mount Audio






  More of my work 

Instagram  |  Portfolio​​​​​​​
Emotional Art Gallery
241
946
2
Published:
Jesper Lindborg

    Owners

    Jesper Lindborg London, United Kingdom

    Emotional Art Gallery

    Emotional Art Gallery - Combating commuter stress using tactile objects and materials
    241
    946
    2
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.