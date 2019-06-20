Inspired in Barcelona:

Mediterranean Design



Graphic campaign, website and wayfinding for the Inspired in Barcelona exhibition of the Salone del Mobile Milano 2019 that through narrative defines the concept "Mediterranean Design".

We decided to break with clichés, redefining the value of "being Mediterranean" through four narrative concepts that make the design made in Barcelona unique and special: Warm, Diverse, Open and Emotional.





Words by Francisca Torres

Exhibition design by Emiliana Design

Code by Metodica.co