Inspired in Barcelona: Mediterranean Design
Atipus Barcelona
Inspired in Barcelona:
Mediterranean Design

Graphic campaign, website and wayfinding for the Inspired in Barcelona exhibition of the Salone del Mobile Milano 2019 that through narrative defines the concept "Mediterranean Design".
We decided to break with clichés, redefining the value of "being Mediterranean" through four narrative concepts that make the design made in Barcelona unique and special: Warm, Diverse, Open and Emotional.

Words by Francisca Torres
Exhibition design by Emiliana Design
Code by Metodica.co
Thanks for watching! 
Visit our website and shop!


Follow us on Facebook and Instagram
Inspired in Barcelona: Mediterranean Design
77
554
5
Published:
Atipus Barcelona

    Owners

    Atipus Barcelona Barcelona, Spain

    Inspired in Barcelona: Mediterranean Design

    Graphic campaign, website and wayfinding for the Inspired in Barcelona exhibition of the Salone del Mobile Milano 2019 that through narrative def Read More
    77
    554
    5
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.