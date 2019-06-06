Same thing Something

This project is composed of 8 visuals.

We photographed a same object from several angles.

This object was chosen for its particularly shape and its sense of usefulness.

It’s a sort of ephemeral « crutch ».





Each angle motivated a specific composition with a specific mood in order to reveal a sculptural dimension.

On each form is plated a matter obtained from photographs or paintings (gouache and acrylic paint).

The appearance of the matters recall stones, pearls, moss or furs in order to create a tactile qualities and a particular « presence ».

The steps of creating and this process provide of enigmatic sculptures and king of false 3D forms.

