Same thing Something
This project is composed of 8 visuals.
We photographed a same object from several angles.
This object was chosen for its particularly shape and its sense of usefulness.
It’s a sort of ephemeral « crutch ».
Each angle motivated a specific composition with a specific mood in order to reveal a sculptural dimension.
On each form is plated a matter obtained from photographs or paintings (gouache and acrylic paint).
The appearance of the matters recall stones, pearls, moss or furs in order to create a tactile qualities and a particular « presence ».
The steps of creating and this process provide of enigmatic sculptures and king of false 3D forms.
- Painting and photographs : My Name is Wendy
- Design : My Name is Wendy
- Pictures indoor : My Name is Wendy
