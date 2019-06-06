Same thing Something
My Name is Wendy Studio
This project is composed of 8 visuals.
We photographed a same object from several angles.
This object was chosen for its particularly shape and its sense of usefulness.
It’s a sort of ephemeral « crutch ».

Each angle motivated a specific composition with a specific mood in order to reveal a sculptural dimension.
On each form is plated a matter obtained from photographs or paintings (gouache and acrylic paint).
The appearance of the matters recall stones, pearls, moss or furs in order to create a tactile qualities and a particular « presence ».
The steps of creating and this process provide of enigmatic sculptures and king of false 3D forms.
- Painting and photographs : My Name is Wendy
- Design : My Name is Wendy
- Pictures indoor : My Name is Wendy
Posters available for sale
A2 (42 x 60cm)    /    A1 (60 x 80cm)    /    A0 (84,1 x 118,9cm)
contact us !
56
201
1
Published:
My Name is Wendy Studio

    Owners

    My Name is Wendy Studio Paris, France

    Same thing Something

    Same Thing Something is a series of 8 visuals. Each visual stages a sculpture composed from photographs and paintings.
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

