The Embassy of Good Science
Momkai Design Studio
Launching a platform for research integrity and ethics

Research integrity is vital. Unfortunately, it was not yet self-evident how to safeguard it. For the past two years, Momkai has worked closely with the initiators: professor Guy Widdershoven, his team at Amsterdam UMC, and 19 universities and organisations around Europe. Together we launched The Embassy of Good Science.​​​​​​​
On June 4, 2019 we helped to launch the online platform during the 6th World Conference on Research Integrity in Hong Kong. A novel initiative that received millions from the European Union and that aims to stimulate the conduct of good science.

Momkai took on a connecting role, cofounding and designing the initiative from the ground up. We started by defining The Embassy’s principles. This written vision, in the form of a declaration, creates focus and guided the co-creation of the name and designs.
Designing holistically

The identity was fully developed, from logo to icons, from declaration booklets to conference booths and a major online platform. We created clear rules, guidelines and assets. Our launch animation made its debut in Hong Kong. The platform features cases and training methods to help the community. The Wiki approach enables researchers to take control.
Taking better care of good science

In addition to our visual design, we created a down to earth and optimistic tone-of-voice and writing style. One that matches the goal of demystifying the abstract world of research ethics and integrity, into understandable and trustworthy cases.
195
1033
8
Published:
Momkai Design Studio

    Owners

    Momkai Design Studio Amsterdam, Netherlands

    Research integrity is vital. Unfortunately, it was not yet self-evident how to safeguard it. For the past two years, Momkai has worked closely wi Read More
    Creative Fields

