ANIMA reloaded
Florian W. Mueller
Silenced Souls

I reshot this series with a Leica SL in the Senckenberg Museum in Frankfurt. Big thanks to the great team there for letting me shoot in the night and switch off all lights.

Long time dead, stuffed and staged, these animals show a character and a certain kind of melancholy. The soul long ago left the body, which, thanks to taxidermy, defies decay. I wanted to portray this remaining dignity, maybe even a bit of indictment.
If we continue to treat our nature, the animals and plants world in such a way we do, maybe such prepared animals and man-created sceneries remain to our descendants…

"I think I could turn and live with animals, they are
so placid and self-contain’d,
I stand and look at them long and long.
..."
                                                        Walt Whitman
Thank you for watching!

